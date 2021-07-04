Annual York Day celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of York celebrated their annual York day event on July 3rd.

York gave folks a day full of fun and treats the whole family could enjoy before the 4th of July holiday with food trucks, live blues music, and a DJ.

Downtown was filled with over 20 vendors serving the community. Business owners were excited for the chance at crowds gathering in town.

“Well, it’s always good to come back and reconnect with my hometown. I was raised here, and I graduated at Sumter high and I’m just here to promote my business,” said the owner of Bangs Pieces, Cassandra Wilson.

“We’ve been closed due to the pandemic for over a year and after they said York day, Glenda and I decided we would have a table and we might be able to see more people out here and to tell them they are free to come to the library now. So, we have free books and a free bag,” said Director of Hightower Memorial Library, Edna Williams.

“A lot of people are glad we’re in Sumter County because we didn’t have anyone in Sumter County that Selling fireworks. I always love to serve Sumter County. I love selling fireworks that’s me, this is my season, this is our season. I’m excited to be down here for York day. yall shop local, shop your own town,” said co-owner of A and R Unique Fireworks, Addie Young.

York day will end with a firework extravaganza at 9 p.m. and a block party that will run until 1 a.m.

