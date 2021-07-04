Advertisement

Local restaurant owner brings new festival to Quitman

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Restaurant owner, Tracy McCarty went to the city board to bring the first Muscadine Music Festival and Car Show to the Main Street of Quitman.

He gathered his fellow local business owners to come together for this festival.

The event included a car show and a barbeque cookoff where the winner took home $500. People also enjoyed live music, games and lots of food.

“My idea was that it will bring revenue in. It will make more people recognize Quitman. Like I said I own a restaurant that’s right outside of town, it’s called The Garage Food and Drinks. The thing is we have our local people, and we have people that pass through, but I want everybody to know that Quitman does have things to offer. We have nice restaurants; we have a nice lake out here. Which we will be having a firework show, at 9:00 p.m, a boat parade. We camp out there every year, so I just want people to know we have things to offer and maybe we’ll drive in outside people to come here too,” said McCarty.

“They have a lot of Barbeque, and you hear the blues, people having fun. We’re having a nice time, it’s hot but we’re having a good time out here in Quitman, Mississippi,” said East Mississippi resident, Clifton Chapman.

“I love supporting the community. I’m with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and we’re all about community support. It looks fun and I haven’t been to a festival since the Mardi Gras festival in Meridan,” said Stonewall resident, Joseph Dunnam.

McCarty said he plans to make this an annual event that will grow bigger each year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children saved from hot car outside Dollar General.
Police rescue two children from hot car
Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first day in office.
Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first full day in office
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
Hurricane Elsa
Elsa becomes a hurricane
A woman and child were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at Highland Park.
MPD seeks suspects in Highland Park shooting

Latest News

MSU celebrates 1st title at Starkville
Mississippi St celebrates first College World Series Title at Dudy Noble Field
Celebrating MSU
Celebrating MSU
York gave folks a day full of fun and treats the whole family could enjoy before the 4th of...
Annual York Day celebration
Quitman Celebration
Quitman Celebration