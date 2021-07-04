Local restaurant owner brings new festival to Quitman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Restaurant owner, Tracy McCarty went to the city board to bring the first Muscadine Music Festival and Car Show to the Main Street of Quitman.

He gathered his fellow local business owners to come together for this festival.

The event included a car show and a barbeque cookoff where the winner took home $500. People also enjoyed live music, games and lots of food.

“My idea was that it will bring revenue in. It will make more people recognize Quitman. Like I said I own a restaurant that’s right outside of town, it’s called The Garage Food and Drinks. The thing is we have our local people, and we have people that pass through, but I want everybody to know that Quitman does have things to offer. We have nice restaurants; we have a nice lake out here. Which we will be having a firework show, at 9:00 p.m, a boat parade. We camp out there every year, so I just want people to know we have things to offer and maybe we’ll drive in outside people to come here too,” said McCarty.

“They have a lot of Barbeque, and you hear the blues, people having fun. We’re having a nice time, it’s hot but we’re having a good time out here in Quitman, Mississippi,” said East Mississippi resident, Clifton Chapman.

“I love supporting the community. I’m with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and we’re all about community support. It looks fun and I haven’t been to a festival since the Mardi Gras festival in Meridan,” said Stonewall resident, Joseph Dunnam.

McCarty said he plans to make this an annual event that will grow bigger each year.

