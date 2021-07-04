Mississippi St celebrates first College World Series Title at Dudy Noble Field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in the final game of the College World Series to bring the CWS trophy back home, and with them, they brought an entire party!

The Bulldogs went 11 appearances in the CWS without winning the big one. Until now.

“I watched Rafael Palmeiro and Will Clark play in the outfield. That’s how long I’ve been coming to these games and for them to actually close it out is amazing,” said MSU fan Scott Manasco. “It’s amazing, it almost brought tears to my eyes and I’ve had to fight it back,” he said.

Fans crowded Starkville to give the team heroes’ welcome. While the younger fans are enjoying this moment, longtime Diamond Dawgs fans are enjoying it a bit more.

“I was in Omaha. Three generations were there. My dad, who is almost 80, myself and my little boy who is nine,” said MSU fan Kate Covich. “We were in Omaha in 2013, in Dallas and Columbus when the women played in the final four for the championship, but to see them bring it home and bring the championship home was pretty special,” she said.

“There’s no other word but amazing,” Manasco said. “It means so much to me that my kids can experience that in Mississippi state, a town that I graduated from Starkville High, in a town that I love. The Bulldogs have always been my favorite, and for them to do what they did and close it out against all odds is incredible,” he said.

Winning a CWS title is special, but winning the university its first national title is history. The fans cheered on because they know this team will be remembered forever.

When you talk to Mississippi State people, baseball is always just kind of everybody’s heart,” said Covich. “It’s one of those that you always feel the family atmosphere and Mississippi State is just a special place. I earned a degree from here and was a lifelong bulldog fan, so it’s pretty special,” she said.

It feels like a moment in time seeing the fans rejoice. This will be a moment that Bulldog nation will never forget.

