Tropical Storm Elsa tracks towards the Florida coastline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Elsa continues tracking to the Northwest, bringing heavy rainfall to Cuba and Jamaica. Wind speeds have dropped to 60 mph, but some restrengthening is possible as it crosses back into the Gulf of Mexico. By Tuesday, Elsa will be tracking into the Florida Keys, dumping heavy rainfall and bringing Tropical Storm strength winds to the area. By Wednesday, it will be tracking along the Florida Peninsula potentially making landfall anywhere along the west coast of Florida. Elsa will then continue tracking across the East Coast of the United States as it is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Cuba and for the Florida Keys. Tropical Storm watches are already in place from the Miami to Tampa. Local impacts in East Mississippi and West Alabama from Tropical Storm Elsa are not expected.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.