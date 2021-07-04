Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa tracks towards the Florida coastline

Tropical Storm Elsa track
Tropical Storm Elsa track(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Elsa continues tracking to the Northwest, bringing heavy rainfall to Cuba and Jamaica. Wind speeds have dropped to 60 mph, but some restrengthening is possible as it crosses back into the Gulf of Mexico. By Tuesday, Elsa will be tracking into the Florida Keys, dumping heavy rainfall and bringing Tropical Storm strength winds to the area. By Wednesday, it will be tracking along the Florida Peninsula potentially making landfall anywhere along the west coast of Florida. Elsa will then continue tracking across the East Coast of the United States as it is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Cuba and for the Florida Keys. Tropical Storm watches are already in place from the Miami to Tampa. Local impacts in East Mississippi and West Alabama from Tropical Storm Elsa are not expected.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children saved from hot car outside Dollar General.
Police rescue two children from hot car
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home
A local restaurant owner is bringing a new festival to Quitman.
Local restaurant owner brings new festival to Quitman
Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first day in office.
Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first full day in office
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
NTSB investigator discusses I-65 crash investigation process

Latest News

Rain chances return by Monday
Great weather to close out the holiday weekend, but the summer pattern returns by Monday
WX 07/03
Weather July 3, 2021
4th of July looks good, but rain chances come back next week
4th of July looks good, but the rain chances come back next week
Drier for holiday, rain returns next week
The holiday weekend looks great, but the rain returns for next week