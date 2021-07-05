$1 showing at the mall on Mondays and Wednesdays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Golden Ticket Cinemas inside the Uptown Meridian Mall are showcasing movies for just $1 for the whole family to enjoy.

The theater is hosting family movies at 10 am on Mondays and Wednesdays for the whole summer. Admission is only $1 per person. Adults will be able to watch any movie at the theater for only $5.50 on Tuesdays.

The theater will also have four people dressed as characters from the Marvel Universe Friday to help promote the Black Widow movie.

