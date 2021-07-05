2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims remembered

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Victims of the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting in Lauderdale County will be remembered the week of July 6th. The 14th Annual Reconciliation Week takes place July 6th-July 11th honoring the victims and promotes community healing.

“It took something, an event that was negative and we have decided to take that event and turn something positive. Turning tragedy into triumph. When we as a community can do that, we can be representatives and examples for other communities who may have experienced tragedies of this sort or similar on how to remember their loved ones. We don’t want their lives to be in vain and we have a great opportunity to take this event and represent them well by continuing to do good in Meridian and the surrounding communities,” said Sponsor of Reconciliation Week, Stacey Miller.

Some people might remember the horrific day when six people: DeLois Bailey, Sam Cockrell, Micky Fitzgerald, Lynette McCall, Rev. Charles J. Miller, 58, and Thomas Willis, were killed and eight others injured as an employee opened fire on his co-workers at the plant, before taking his own life.

“It was a time of uncertainty. It took us a while to get the information. All we knew was that there was a shooting. We didn’t know who a victim was and who survived so it was a time of anxiety and anxiousness and then when we found out our loved one was lost, it was a time of grieving and mourning,” said Miller.

Since the shooting, Stacey Miller, a family member of one of the victims, has sponsored Reconciliation Week every summer.

Activities such as the delivery of lemonade to first responders, a mayor’s prayer luncheon, a memorial motorcycle ride and more will take place throughout the week with the idea of uniting the community.

“We’re doing this for them, for the voiceless, for those who were affected but may not feel as comfortable in speaking out. We know many of them are still hurting and so we want to speak for them and let them know that the community still loves them, has not forgotten about them, and that we’re going to move on in their name, doing things for good,” said Miller.

Two scholarships in memory of the Rev. Charlie J. Miller will be awarded to local high school graduates. A donation will also be made to a local charity.

See below for the full list of events:

Tuesday, July 6th @11:00 am- Lemonade Day kickoff press conference at Dumont Plaza.

Wednesday, July 7th @11:45 am- Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon at Union Station.

Friday, July 9th @6:45am- Mayor’s prayer breakfast at City Hall: Prayers by local ministers and panel discussion on racial reconciliation.

Saturday, July 10th @11:0am- Reconciliation ride led by Queen City Cruisers at Lockheed Martin to Downtown Meridian, 11:30 am to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Sunday, July 11th- Reconciliation Sunday- Pastors encouraged to lead their congregation’s prayer for reconciliation.

For more information, Contact Stacey Miller at celebraterw@att.net or visit their Facebook page: RWC/Reconciliation Week Celebration.

