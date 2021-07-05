Advertisement

Amber Alert: Child forcibly taken in Wisconsin, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction...
An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction is Renado Hall.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy missing from the Milwaukee area.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local restaurant owner is bringing a new festival to Quitman.
Local restaurant owner brings new festival to Quitman
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Two children saved from hot car outside Dollar General.
Police rescue two children from hot car
Fireworks
There are plenty of firework shows taking place this weekend!
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

Latest News

The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery
Out The Door Monday
Mainly dry for Monday, but storm chances increase later this week
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished