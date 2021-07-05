Advertisement

JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department says a man was shot in the chest and killed Monday morning in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

The incident was one of three confirmed shootings that occurred Sunday night or early Monday morning.

A second shooting was reported at High Street and Greymont Street, and a third was reported on Hickory Drive

At the intersection of High and Greymont, a man was shot once in the leg after he and another man got into a dispute. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Hickory Drive. Police say a 37-year-old man was found with a shotgun blast to the body. The man was taken to a local hospital for surgery and was listed in stable condition.

Police are gathering information on the suspect in that case.

Meanwhile, the suspect involved in the Terry Road homicide is still at large and got away in an unknown vehicle.

The name of the homicide victim has not been released.

