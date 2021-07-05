Mainly dry for Monday, but storm chances increase later this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs in the low-90s. It will be a bit more humid than yesterday, and that will allow for a chance of isolated showers and storms on our Monday, mainly south of I-20. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the early nighttime hours, and then only a stray shower or two will be possible after midnight. Tuesday morning lows will be around 70 degrees.

Storm chances will increase on our Tuesday, and that will help keep high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms are also expected Wednesday and Thursday. All-day wash-outs are not expected, but the Tuesday to Thursday time frame will feature the best chances of rain we’ll see this week. Keep that eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned.

Rain chances will go down a bit heading into Friday and Saturday, and that will help our high temperatures warm back up. Highs look to climb into the upper-80s on Friday and then into the low-90s on Saturday. Both days will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Sunday will have a higher chance of rain and storms, but a wash-out is by no means expected. High temperatures on Sunday still look to hover around the 90 degree mark.

