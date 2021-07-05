Meridian celebrates Fourth of July

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Everyone was invited to wear their red, white, and blue in celebration of the Fourth of July at Bonita Lakes.

People happily waved their flags around the lake and a flyover took place, all in honor of America’s freedom.

Food and other vendors treated the city to a variety of products and as the city expected hundreds of people to attend the festivities, a free shuttle was provided to drop folks off to the Bonita Lakes area.

People enjoyed patriotic and Motown music as the night came to an end with a live band.

Last year, the annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and city organizers were excited to host this year’s celebration once again.

“We’ve been having a blast from the three-foot festival to Third Thursday and now this and another Third Thursday coming up. We’re just really enjoying everyone’s smiles with no mask and stuff. The Fourth of July is wonderful, Independence Day for everyone. America first, Happy fourth of July,” said the owner of Kabana Productions, Kenny Suire.

Meridian has been presenting the 4th of July celebration for more than two and a half decades.

