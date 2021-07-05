Advertisement

Newton teen charged with manslaughter

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A 14-year-old boy is charged as an adult - accused of shooting and killing another teen in Newton over the holiday weekend.

This comes after Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said the 18-year-old was fighting for his life at a Meridian hospital. The teen lost a lung and had no brain activity.

The shooting happened Sunday on Ora Street. Chief Patrick says the two teens were playing with a gun. The gun went off- the teen was shot in his upper chest. The chief says the bullet exited the victims lower back.

“By children having guns at this early age—really don’t need to have guns in the first place,” Patrick said. “You know we understand anybody that is talking about the second amendment rights, I understand that. But when our children are getting shot and getting killed-- something has got to change. Something has got to.”

The victim had surgery for his severe injuries at a Meridian hospital Monday. His family tells Chief Patrick the teen lost a lung and has no brain activity. The teen passed away as of Monday afternoon.

The accused juvenile will be charged with manslaughter as an adult. Originally, Patrick says he was faced aggravated assault with a $10,000 bond. Patrick now says the bond will go up in price.

Chief Patrick believes community meetings about gun safety might prevent another tragedy like this from happening.

“We need to talk to the parents and let them educate their children on gun safety,” Patrick said. “Maybe community meetings or something to that effect. Meeting with the families and just talk about gun safety.”

The 14-year-old’s name has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

