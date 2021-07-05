Tropical Storm Elsa to bring heavy rain, wind, and storm surge to Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 10 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa sits just south of Cuba with sustained winds of 65 mph. Elsa will bring a threat of mudslides and significant flooding to Cuba as it moves across the island.

Starting tonight and lasting into Tuesday night, tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida. Landfall is currently expected to be Wednesday morning as a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. There is still some uncertainty as to where Elsa will make landfall, but it’s most likely to occur near where the panhandle and the peninsula meet. Tropical storm conditions are expected for the northern part of Florida on Wednesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Elsa will also bring a threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Storm surge in portion of Florida could be up to 4 feet, primarily in areas between Ochlockonee River and Bonita Beach, including the Tampa-area. Some portions of the west coast of Florida could see up to 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be possible throughout the entire state.

Tropical Storm Elsa does not pose a threat to the East Mississippi/West Alabama-area. Storm chances will increase here on Tuesday, but it won’t be from Elsa.

