What to do if you see a child left in a hot car

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There have been over 800 children who have died in a hot car since 1998. If you ever notice a child left in a car, get them out as soon as you can by first checking to see if the door is locked.

“If the doors are locked and the windows are up, dial 9-1-1 immediately,” said chief deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have the ability and based off of what you’re seeing, you believe that that child is in distress, I would encourage a person to go ahead and try to make entry into that car.”

You can also try to get assistance from others in the area.

“If you were to get a child out of a vehicle like that, you want to get them into another air conditioned vehicle, or a building, or at least in the shade, that kind of thing, immediately,” Calhoun said.

Many hot car deaths are avoidable, so take any necessary step to make sure you never leave your child in a hot car.

“I’ve heard all kinds of techniques for parents, take one shoe off and put it in the back seat by the child, that way, you get ready to get out of the car, you gotta get your shoe, you won’t forget the child,” Calhoun said. “Do whatever you need to do to make sure you take care of your children and your pets.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 53% of hot car deaths happen because someone forgot that a child was in the car.

