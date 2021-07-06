20 Mississippi firefighters deployed to California

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wildfires are raging in parts of California, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is helping to put them out. 20 Mississippi wildland firefighters were deployed to California this past weekend.

“Several members of the team flew out Friday and the rest of the team joined them Saturday, so they all linked back up Saturday afternoon,” said Jason Scott, the communications director for MFC. “They will be assisting on the ‘Salt Fire,’ which is in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in northern California.”

The group of firefighters will use hand tools to build a fireline, which will help contain the wildfire. They will be working long hours in harsh conditions.

“They will be out there for approximately 2 weeks, that’s how long that their detail will last, and then they will rotate off,” Scott said.

Mississippi rarely gets wildfires larger than 1,000 acres, but fires out in the western United States can get big very fast. Local and federal officials often times do not have enough resources to put out the massive fires, and so they reach out to other states for help.

“So they put out requests to the states to request for equipment, personnel, supplies, that sort of thing,” Scott said. “And we happen to have the resources available to send out there, so we answered the call from the forest service and sent our 20-person crew out there.”

Click here for the latest information on the Salt Fire.

