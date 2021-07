MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and Country Club Drive, and from 43rd Street and 39th Street.

The advisory is for anyone who had no water or low water pressure. The city said it should only last for a few days.

Call 601-485-1975 if you have questions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.