City of Meridian Arrest Report July 6, 2021
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
PANHANDLING
|JERMAIN M RAMSEY
|1997
|557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MYSON MOSLEY
|2000
|2129 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|CAMERON C MARTIN
|1991
|5089 BENNIE COOPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BOBBY CARLISLE
|1951
|2518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ROBERT ALMOND
|1976
|524 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DENISE EASON
|1983
|524 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHARLES M BROCK
|1991
|2304 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHEIF
WILFULL TRESPASSING
|DEMETRIUS C CAMPER
|1966
|2012 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ALEXIS DANCY
|1998
|4520 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR X 2
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|ANGIE M RUFFIN
|1983
|6516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DERRICK J SUMRALL
|1978
|383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ANGELA BRATTON
|1965
|900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JOCKQUA S HOPKINS
|1988
|319 W 106TH PL CHICAGO, IL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|VANDARRICK SPEARS
|1996
|5112 MERCY SEAT RD HAZLEHURST, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DERRICK FORBES
|1984
|4012 30TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILFULL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:24 AM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:58 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:07 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:43 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Northwood Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:57 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 40 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:01 PM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 36thPlace. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:09 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:18 PM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Terry Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:39 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:25 AM on July 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.