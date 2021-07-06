City of Meridian Arrest Report July 6, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:24 AM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:58 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 1:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:07 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:43 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Northwood Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:57 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 40 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:01 PM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 36thPlace. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:09 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:18 PM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Terry Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:39 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:25 AM on July 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.