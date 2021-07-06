Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 6, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS D SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
PANHANDLING
JERMAIN M RAMSEY1997557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MYSON MOSLEY20002129 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CAMERON C MARTIN19915089 BENNIE COOPER RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BOBBY CARLISLE19512518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ROBERT ALMOND1976524 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DENISE EASON1983524 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHARLES M BROCK19912304 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHEIF
WILFULL TRESPASSING
DEMETRIUS C CAMPER19662012 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
ALEXIS DANCY19984520 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR X 2
PUBLIC PROFANITY
ANGIE M RUFFIN19836516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DERRICK J SUMRALL1978383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
ANGELA BRATTON1965900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MSWILFULL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JOCKQUA S HOPKINS1988319 W 106TH PL CHICAGO, ILDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
VANDARRICK SPEARS19965112 MERCY SEAT RD HAZLEHURST, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DERRICK FORBES19844012 30TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILFULL TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:24 AM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:58 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:53 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of 26th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:07 AM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:43 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Northwood Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:57 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 40 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:01 PM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 36thPlace. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:09 AM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 41stAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:18 PM on July 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Terry Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:39 PM on July 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:25 AM on July 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 32ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

