Crimenet 07_05_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.
(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.

Nunnery is a 49-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Nunnery can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

