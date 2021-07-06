Crimenet 07_05_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Larry Oscar Nunnery, Jr.

Nunnery is a 49-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Nunnery can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.