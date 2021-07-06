Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were arrested after a recent tip from Crimestoppers.
29-year-old Aareon Taylor and 29-year-old Aurianna Gaddis were taken into custody after a tip led deputies to a home where Taylor was said to be. Taylor was featured on WTOK’s Crimenet where he was wanted for fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and probation violation parole.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gaddis told deputies Taylor was not there, but after a search they found him hiding under a bed. Gaddis was charged with escape-concealing and harboring. She has since bonded out of jail, according to Calhoun.
