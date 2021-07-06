Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were arrested after a recent tip from Crimestoppers.

29-year-old Aareon Taylor and 29-year-old Aurianna Gaddis were taken into custody after a tip led deputies to a home where Taylor was said to be. Taylor was featured on WTOK’s Crimenet where he was wanted for fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and probation violation parole.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gaddis told deputies Taylor was not there, but after a search they found him hiding under a bed. Gaddis was charged with escape-concealing and harboring. She has since bonded out of jail, according to Calhoun.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.