Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests

Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were arrested after a recent tip from Crimestoppers.

29-year-old Aareon Taylor and 29-year-old Aurianna Gaddis were taken into custody after a tip led deputies to a home where Taylor was said to be. Taylor was featured on WTOK’s Crimenet where he was wanted for fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and probation violation parole.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Aareon J. Taylor.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gaddis told deputies Taylor was not there, but after a search they found him hiding under a bed. Gaddis was charged with escape-concealing and harboring. She has since bonded out of jail, according to Calhoun.

