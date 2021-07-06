Divorce Docket June 25-July 1, 2021
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Divorce Docket June 25-July 1, 2021
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Natasha Palmer Daley and Lorenzo Daley
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Catina Glenn and Jeterio Glenn
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KATHY D CLAY AND MARCUS J CLAY.
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of SHARON CLEMONS COLE and CLEOTHA COLE
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Jodi Lynn Turbville and William Turbville
|In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LORA SNOWDEN and WILLIAM SNOWDEN
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.