Divorce Docket June 25-July 1, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Natasha Palmer Daley and Lorenzo Daley
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Catina Glenn and Jeterio Glenn
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KATHY D CLAY AND MARCUS J CLAY.
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of SHARON CLEMONS COLE and CLEOTHA COLE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Jodi Lynn Turbville and William Turbville
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LORA SNOWDEN and WILLIAM SNOWDEN

