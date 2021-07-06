Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Gough Gray will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. John Temple and Rev. James Ruffin officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Gray, age 94, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

For 62 years Doris was a devoted member of the church she cherished, Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, where she and her beloved husband, Charlie (or “Chollie” as she called him in her sweet Southern drawl) raised their two daughters.

She was a most extraordinary person, marked by consistency in the way she lived. She had a special connection to her living God, and not just sometimes. She consistently pursued Him, walking and talking with Him throughout her whole life. She was consistent in her total devotion to her family and friends, loving her family above all but God. To everyone with whom she had contact she gave consistently and abundantly of her patience, forgiveness, selfless regard for others, her ear, her heart, and her love. She gave generously of her finances to those in need, as well as various Christian ministries. Her own greatest ministry was prayer. She spent hours in prayer for her loved ones and anyone with a need … consistently. Countless people, some of whom she barely knew, were drawn to her seeking Godly counsel and prayer, and she always had an ear to listen and an open heart. Her life, itself, was a testimony to her Lord, particularly in the way she responded to all her blessings and to all her sorrows. She taught us how to raise a child and how to lose one; how to live and how to die, all with the deep peace and joy that passes understanding.

Doris knew her God, and she knew her mind. While she was always kind and gentle, she never shied away from saying and doing what she knew was right and was firm in all her beliefs and decisions. While refusing to be run over she never ran over anyone.

Her children and grandchildren, by blood or “adoption”, and her nephews and nieces will miss her wonderful quick, dry wit, the twinkle in her eyes, her delightful spirit, her tight hugs, her prayers, her availability to and love for each one. We know that we will continue to be blessed by her many prayers for us and will carry her love in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Girard (Chris); grandchildren, Cyndi Hankins (Ty); great-grandchildren, Drew, Taylor, and Emily; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Gray; her daughter, Diane Owen; her parents, Benton and Bessie Gough; and one sister, Ruth Patrick.

Pallbearers will be Drew Hankins, Taylor Hankins, Larry Nichols, David Giffin, Jim Krauss, and Tommy Beeman. The late Mr. Jimmy Roberson is an honorary pallbearer.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

2 Timothy 4:7

