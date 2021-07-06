Grandmother, three children escape early-morning fire in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman and her three grandchildren are picking up the pieces after an early-morning fire on the Fourth of July devastated their home, destroying all of their belongings.

A terrified Debbie Borries and her three young grandchildren, who live with her, made their escape around 4 a.m. Sunday as smoke and flames began filling their mobile home on Busby Road.

In the midst of the chaos, Debbie said she had only thing on her mind: protecting her three grandchildren.

“I said, ‘Come on, Preston, come on, lets get Brooklyn and Lincoln. We’ve got to get out of here right now,’” said Debbie. “That’s the first thing. Just get out because I already saw the flames and smelled the smoke.”

For Preston, who is 11, it was a scary way to wake up.

“She’s been here almost 30 years and I’ve been here my whole life, and she came in here and said, ‘Get Brooklyn,’” recalled Preston. “We got up and left. We didn’t even get our keys or anything. We were so worried about the kids.”

Preston says during the fire they did not have time to grab any belongings.

“The fire, you could see it through my door,” he said. “We had to hurry up and get out. We could barely get any of our clothes out because it was so black from smoke.”

The flames scorched the family’s Jeep, melting the plastic molding. The fire also ruined all of their clothing and furniture.

Now, Debbie says she is relying on faith and friendship to help rebuild her home so she can continue caring for her grandchildren.

“I have an amazing set of friends because they have started getting clothes for my grandkids,” said Debbie. “When you hear people say, ‘I just got out of there with the clothes on my back,’ they are right. That’s all you got.”

Friends of the Borries have set up a Facebook fundraiser to help the Borries family get back on their feet since the mobile home was not insured. More than $1,800 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.