A Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 10 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has sustained winds of 60 mph. It is expected to stay out over the Gulf of Mexico and move parallel to the western Florida coastline throughout the day on Tuesday and into the overnight hours. Landfall is not expected until Wednesday morning, and will likely occur just north of the Tampa-area. There is still some wiggle room for this track to change before it makes landfall.

Damaging flash floods are possible for much of the western Florida peninsula as Elsa’s rain bands hug the coastline. Dangerous and potentially deadly storm surge is possible along parts of the western Florida coastline, with up to 5 feet of storm surge possible in spots, including in and around the Tampa-area.

Tropical storm-force winds are occurring right now in the Florida Keys, and those strong winds will gradually spread northward throughout the day today. Even though Elsa is forecast to stay just below hurricane intensity, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible tonight and into early Wednesday morning. That is why a Hurricane Watch is now in effect in Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

Tropical storm-conditions are also possible in Georgia and South Carolina. Heavy rain will impact much of the East Coast through the rest of the week, bringing a threat of widespread flash flooding to Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeastern Virginia. From there, heavy rain is also possible for parts of the Mid-Atlantic states and New England, but a lot of uncertainty remains for those areas.

Once again, no impacts from Elsa will be felt in East Mississippi nor West Alabama. No additional tropical cyclones are expected in the next 5 days across the Atlantic Ocean.

