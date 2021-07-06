Advertisement

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa Track
Tropical Storm Elsa Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 10 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has sustained winds of 60 mph. It is expected to stay out over the Gulf of Mexico and move parallel to the western Florida coastline throughout the day on Tuesday and into the overnight hours. Landfall is not expected until Wednesday morning, and will likely occur just north of the Tampa-area. There is still some wiggle room for this track to change before it makes landfall.

Damaging flash floods are possible for much of the western Florida peninsula as Elsa’s rain bands hug the coastline. Dangerous and potentially deadly storm surge is possible along parts of the western Florida coastline, with up to 5 feet of storm surge possible in spots, including in and around the Tampa-area.

Tropical storm-force winds are occurring right now in the Florida Keys, and those strong winds will gradually spread northward throughout the day today. Even though Elsa is forecast to stay just below hurricane intensity, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible tonight and into early Wednesday morning. That is why a Hurricane Watch is now in effect in Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River.

Tropical storm-conditions are also possible in Georgia and South Carolina. Heavy rain will impact much of the East Coast through the rest of the week, bringing a threat of widespread flash flooding to Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeastern Virginia. From there, heavy rain is also possible for parts of the Mid-Atlantic states and New England, but a lot of uncertainty remains for those areas.

Once again, no impacts from Elsa will be felt in East Mississippi nor West Alabama. No additional tropical cyclones are expected in the next 5 days across the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
Six people were killed and eight others injured as an employee opened fire on his co-workers at...
2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims remembered
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
Tropical Storm Elsa Track
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring heavy rain, wind, and storm surge to Florida

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 7th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - July 7th, 2021
Futurecast - Tue July 6 at 4 PM
Rain chances increase on our Tuesday
Rain chances return this week
Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast for this week
Weather - July 5, 2021
Weather - July 5, 2021