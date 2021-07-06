Funeral services for James Richard Turner, 86, of Butler will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Turner passed away at his home on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born October 30, 1934, in Riderwood, Alabama, to Grady A. Turner and Edith Irene Harrison Turner.

His family was his life and anyone who knew him, knew he was always faithful to attend every football, baseball, or softball game that his children or grandchildren ever played. He really enjoyed sports, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide and Patrician Academy.

Survivors include his wife, Dian Turner of Butler; son, Mike Turner (Palmer) of Butler; grandchildren, Richard Berry Norwood (Karen), Dixie Gray Norwood, Michael Davis Turner (Carly), Ory Turner (Catie), and Robbie Norwood; great grandchildren, Reagan Dian Turner, Emersyn Turner, Collyns Turner, James David Turner, and Mary Michael Turner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Nancy Turner Norwood.

Pallbearers: Richard Berry Norwood, Kenneth Robert Norwood, Michel Davis Turner, Joseph Ory Turner, Douglas Shipp, and Tommy Daily.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.