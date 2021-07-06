Advertisement

Lemonade Day kicks off Reconciliation Week

Members ended day one by delivering lemonade and cookies to first responders as a 'thank you'...
Members ended day one by delivering lemonade and cookies to first responders as a 'thank you' for their service.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yellow and black ribbons were displayed around Dumont Plaza as day one of Reconciliation Week kicked off.

Lemonade Day kicks off Reconciliation Week every year. The name comes from the phrase ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’

The yellow and black ribbons displayed symbolize hope and the memorial of the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims.

“The events that led up to this week being created 18 years ago, were very sad for our community. I recall working at the news station at WTOK when this occurred, and it was so dark. it was such a deeply dark time. I thank God for Stacey Miller and her family putting this together because not only does this help us remember what happened and honor those who were murdered. It also helps us realize what is going on today in time. It helps us understand that forgiveness, love, and unity is the way to go,” said Meridian Freedom Project, Executive Director, Adrian Cross.

The day started with a news conference introducing the high school scholarship recipients and the East Mississippi Hub as this year’s charity to receive a donation.

“Huge thanks to the Miller family for choosing the hub for this donation. This donation will go to the fund that is set up for the community foundation of east Mississippi and through this fund, the hub will be able to sustain for years to come to continue helping the nonprofits in our community,” said East Mississippi HUB Director, Casey Culpepper.

This year’s theme is “Resilience”. Speakers shared examples of how forgiving others is a necessity in these times.

“Reconciliation is Jesus and that’s the way I describe reconciliation simply because no matter what it is we go through and of course this has been tragic in our history, but we desire, we encourage reconciliation because we know that’s the only way we can heal, that’s the only way God can heal our nation, our communities, our cities. This is why reconciliation is so important,” said Holy Remnant Church Pastor, Beverly Knox.

Members ended day one by delivering lemonade and cookies to first responders as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

Reconciliation Week continues July 7th with the memorial luncheon at Union Station, beginning at 11:45 am.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
Six people were killed and eight others injured as an employee opened fire on his co-workers at...
2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims remembered
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian
Hot Car Safety
What to do if you see a child left in a hot car

Latest News

Reaction: Alabama state of emergency ends
Reaction: Alabama state of emergency ends
Weather - July 6, 2021
Weather - July 6, 2021
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests