MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yellow and black ribbons were displayed around Dumont Plaza as day one of Reconciliation Week kicked off.

Lemonade Day kicks off Reconciliation Week every year. The name comes from the phrase ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’

The yellow and black ribbons displayed symbolize hope and the memorial of the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims.

“The events that led up to this week being created 18 years ago, were very sad for our community. I recall working at the news station at WTOK when this occurred, and it was so dark. it was such a deeply dark time. I thank God for Stacey Miller and her family putting this together because not only does this help us remember what happened and honor those who were murdered. It also helps us realize what is going on today in time. It helps us understand that forgiveness, love, and unity is the way to go,” said Meridian Freedom Project, Executive Director, Adrian Cross.

The day started with a news conference introducing the high school scholarship recipients and the East Mississippi Hub as this year’s charity to receive a donation.

“Huge thanks to the Miller family for choosing the hub for this donation. This donation will go to the fund that is set up for the community foundation of east Mississippi and through this fund, the hub will be able to sustain for years to come to continue helping the nonprofits in our community,” said East Mississippi HUB Director, Casey Culpepper.

This year’s theme is “Resilience”. Speakers shared examples of how forgiving others is a necessity in these times.

“Reconciliation is Jesus and that’s the way I describe reconciliation simply because no matter what it is we go through and of course this has been tragic in our history, but we desire, we encourage reconciliation because we know that’s the only way we can heal, that’s the only way God can heal our nation, our communities, our cities. This is why reconciliation is so important,” said Holy Remnant Church Pastor, Beverly Knox.

Members ended day one by delivering lemonade and cookies to first responders as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

Reconciliation Week continues July 7th with the memorial luncheon at Union Station, beginning at 11:45 am.

