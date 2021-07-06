MHP wraps 4th of July enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period at midnight Monday. It issued 6140 citations with 146 DUI arrests. A total of 151 crashes were investigated, including 2 fatalities and 50 injuries on state and federal highways and interstate systems.

The MHP responded to a fatal hit and run crash Sunday at 11:33 a.m. on US61 in DeSoto County involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US61. Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, Miss., was walking northbound on US61 in the southbound lane. The unknown vehicle collided with Donterio T. Brewer who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers responded to a fatal hit and run crash on MS373 in Lowndes County Monday at 1:23 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, Miss., was traveling southbound on MS373 while riding a 2013 Kymco scooter. An unknown vehicle traveling on MS373 collided with the Kymco scooter. Marquis R. Dixon received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP. The spreadsheet below breaks down the numbers from each district:

