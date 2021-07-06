Celebration of Life services for Mr. Ben Harmon will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Arkadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ben, age 61, of Bailey, passed away suddenly from this life on July 3, 2021.

Ben was born on July 2, 1960, in Yokohama, Japan. For many years, Ben lived in Savannah, Georgia, where he worked for Gulfstream. He recently retired and moved back to Bailey, Mississippi.

Ben is survived by his mother, Blanche A. Harmon of Bailey, MS; sister, Laura Shreffler (Don) of Amelia, VA; brother, Charles D. Harmon; nephew, Justin G. Shreffler (Kristin) and great-niece, Victoria, all of Chesterfield, VA; a paternal aunt, Elizabeth A. Hite and cousin, Victoria Elizabeth Meador (Eldon) both of Dyersburg, TN; and numerous other second cousins and many other lifelong friends.

Ben was predeceased by his father, Charles L. “Chuck” Harmon, his grandparents, Clyde C. Harmon (Iva E.) and Hazel Willetts (Jack), and one nephew, Donald J.

“Tre’” Shreffler, III.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the United Methodist Church “District Ramp Ministry” (Make checks payable to: UMC District Office – 6210 Highway 39 North, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

Pallbearers will be Mike Sheffield, Lee Comans, Don Chisolm, Eddie Eshee, Daniel Winters, and Gary Gatewood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Shreffler, Hayden Comans, David Burcham, and Henry Massey.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

