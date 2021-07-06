Mrs. Myrtle Enola “PI” Burt Price

Graveside services for Mrs. P.I. Price will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Marty Harper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Myrtle Enola “P.I.” Burt Price, peacefully passed into her eternal home early in the morning July 3, 2021. P.I. was the daughter of Claynor and Vernie Burt. After her fathers passing, her mother remarried her Step-Father Luther Burt. She was born October 21, 1937 in Meridian, MS and was 3 months shy of her 84 th birthday upon her passing. P.I. was happily married to Joseph Algene Price for 66 years before his passing in May of 2019. They had known each other since she was 10 and he was 12 and they married when she was 15 and in the 9 th grade and he was 18 and had just graduated High School, in September of 1952.

P.I. & Algene grew their family welcoming 3 sons & 1 daughter. P.I. also suffered a miscarriage and always said her 5 th child was waiting on her in Heaven. P.I. was a homemaker while Algene worked and provided for their family. She spent her days joyously at home with her children, raising them and tending to the house. She also cared for her Mother & Step Father when they became elderly. When almost all her children were grown and married, she began to care for her grandchildren. In 1987, P.I. and Algene welcomed two brand new baby granddaughters, Bailey & Kristen. P.I. would keep them at her home until they were old enough for daycare. Shortly after that, two more new baby granddaughters would arrive just a few weeks apart, Melissa & Bethany. She was ecstatic to keep them as well and then went on to keep the remaining two, Alex & Allison. There was truly nothing she would have rather done than keep her grandchildren. As her grandkids grew older, they would take turns spending the night at her house on Friday nights and waking up to whatever breakfast they requested, shopping at the mall and then on to Chick Fila for lunch! She was always happiest with a house full of laughing children. P.I. was a Saint in the eyes of her family, taking on all tasks with a positive attitude and always a smile. Her family cannot recall one time that she has ever complained about anything. As a matter of fact, her favorite phrase was “It doesn’t make any difference to me.” It truly did not. If you were happy, she was happy. She was the person that everyone could count on. Her love never wavered, a true example of unconditional love.

When her grandchildren were raised, P.I. spent her days shopping & eating lunch at Chick Fila. For years, she went to the mall, the grocery store & Chick Fila 4-5 days a week stopping once a day at each place. Her granddaughters, Bailey & Kristen, would meet her for lunch every opportunity they could and in turn also ate chick-fila 4-5 days a week sometimes. Lunch breaks from work with their beloved Grandmother are some of their fondest memories. Although she shopped all over town, P.I. never pumped her own gas. Her loving husband always made sure she had a full tank. She also never wanted to get her driver’s license until she was in her thirties, and we joked that she made up for all the missed driving in her later years. She was everyone’s counselor, personal grocery store for ingredients, warm soft place to lay and the love of our lives. She adored her husband and her family, and we loved her just as dearly. It is an irreplaceable bond and one that is not found every day. Though she battled her illness for years, God took care of her and allowed us to keep her home and close so that we could love on her more. When her earthly body began to fail, she never forgot who we were, and she was able to continue to tell us she loved us up until the day she was called home, just as she had all our lives. We are so grateful to God for his mercy and grace and the gift of our Mother & Grandmother, P.I. Price.

P.I. was a devoted member of Long Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years. She served in every capacity and was known for her cooking but especially her desserts. She was faithful to her church all the way to the very end when she could not be any longer. Some of her most dear friends were her church ladies. We believe her favorite thing to do was pray and a Prayer Warrior she was, interceding on behalf of her family and friends tirelessly. If you ever caught her with her eyes closed, she would say she wasn’t napping, she was praying.

P.I. is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Algene Price, her mother, Vernie Burt, her father, Claynor Burt, her step-father Luther Burt, her brothers Billy & Buddy, sisters Bobbie, Frances & Arata, brother-in-law, Billy Price, and her granddaughter, Bethany Lynn Price. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Billie Price & Duchess Burt, children, Joseph (Kathleen) Price, Marty (Deborah) Price, Tommy (Michele) Price all of Meridian, MS, and Deenie (Ray) Meadows of Anthem, AZ. Grandchildren, Bailey (Ross) Dial of Meridian, MS, Kristen (Adam) McPherson of Meridian, MS, Melissa (Cameron) Crutchfield of Memphis, TN, Alex Meadows of Memphis, TN & Allison Meadows of Anthem, AZ. Great-grandchildren, Riley Haygood, Maggie, Luke & newborn Mary Alice McPherson, M.E. and Lennon Dial and Carson Crutchfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Gwen. Gwen was P.I.’s primary caregiver for the last 3 years and the love and care that she provided always gave us peace of mind that our Mother & Grandmother was receiving the best care possible.

In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.I.’s favorite charity.

