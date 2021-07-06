Patsy Dyer Livingston, 90, of Collinsville, MS passed away July 2, 2021, at Trinity Health Care Center in Columbus, MS.

Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 10:30 to 11:30 at Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery in Collinsville. Rev. Hal Bates will be officiating.

Ms. Livingston was born on December 10, 1930, in Meridian, MS to Ruth Holbrook Dyer and Curtis Dyer. She was married to Kenneth Livingston in June of 1949. Ms. Livingston was a homemaker and babysat several children. She was a life long active member of Collinsville First Baptist Church. She was a choir member for many years and helped with some children activities. She loved her God, family, and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers Curtis Mac Dyer Jr. of Collinsville, MS, and a half-brother Bobby Brand of Louisiana.

She is survived by one daughter Vicki Livingston Kimbrell (Virgil – deceased) of Columbus, MS and two sons Kenny Livingston (Rose) of Collinsville, MS and Jeff Livingston (Terri) of Brandon, MS; 5 grandchildren Allison Pool (Jason) of Columbus, MS, Ryan Livingston (Jennifer) of Collinsville, MS, Ross Livingston (Stephanie) of Greenville, S.C., Laney Brown (Duncan) of Collinsville, MS and Anna Osborne (Sam) of Nashville, TN; 6 great grandchildren Avery and Davis Pool, Wyatt, Hattie, and Hannah Livingston and Beau Brown; a sister Peggy Dyer Gipson of Northport, AL along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Livingston, Duncan Brown, Davis Pool, Ross Livingston, Sam Osborne, Wills Scarbrough, and Jason Pool.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

