Advertisement

Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department confirm to WAFB that the Blue Zoo inside of Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge is temporarily closed as first responders work to capture a python snake that escaped its enclosure.

Authorities tell WAFB the Mall of Louisiana is no longer closed, only the Blue Zoo inside of the mall is closed.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to the mall around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 to assist officials with Baton Rouge animal control.

Officials say the snake, Cara, escaped her enclosure at Blue Zoo. Managers of the Blue Zoo say they feel confident the snake is still inside the store.

They say they voluntarily closed their store for the snake’s safety. Cara is non-venomous and is often used in their shows with children, they say. She is a Burmese python and is “very large,” about 12 ft long.

Blue Zoo issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit. Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows. Cara is an adored member of our Blue Zoo family. The safety of our animals is of utmost importance to us, so to ensure Cara’s safety, we will be closed for the day. Please check back for updates and opening times.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
Six people were killed and eight others injured as an employee opened fire on his co-workers at...
2003 Lockheed Martin shooting victims remembered
JPD confirms two shootings, one homicide Monday morning
Hot Car Safety
What to do if you see a child left in a hot car

Latest News

'Salt Fire' in California
20 Mississippi firefighters deployed to California
Decatur voters have a special election Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow alcohol sales...
Decatur votes on allowing alcohol sales
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian
Tropical Storm Elsa Track
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of Florida