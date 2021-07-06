Rain chances increase on our Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to a cloudy, mild, and muggy start on our Tuesday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with rain showers developing as early as 10 this morning. Most of the rain and storms will be during the afternoon. Thanks to higher rain chances and more cloud cover, highs today will only be in the mid-to-upper-80s. Showers and storms will continue overnight, especially before midnight. A few showers may linger on afterwards.

Wednesday and Thursday will also feature periods of rain and storms. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s during this time frame. We’ll see about 1-2 inches of rain Tuesday through Thursday, with some spots potentially seeing up to 3 inches. Isolated instances of flash flooding cannot be entirely ruled out during this time frame, but no widespread issues are expected.

Storm chances will decrease a bit heading into the weekend as showers and storms become more scattered in nature. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Friday, and then highs will return to the low-90s by Saturday and Sunday. It will also be quite humid during this time frame, and thus we could see the heat index approaching the 100 degree mark in spots. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Monday.

