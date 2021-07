DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Decatur voters have a special election Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow alcohol sales in the city limits.

Voters are asked to select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a resolution to allow the sale of beer and light wine. Second on the ballot will be a resolution to allow the sale of liquor.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.

