Two charged in Highland Park shooting

The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with participating in what police described as a gang-related gun battle at Highland Park June 30.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with participating in what police described as a gang-related gun battle at Highland Park June 30.

An investigator released the identities of two people charged in connection with the shooting that injured a woman and small child.

Police said Randrius Bryant was arrested Thursday and Cederick Washington on Friday. Four others are still wanted for questioning by Meridian police.

The MPD told Newscenter 11 Tuesday that Justin Ruffin is not a suspect in this crime. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

