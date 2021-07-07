Advertisement

Bay Springs nearing final phase of almost $1 million water infrastructure project

By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Bay Springs is preparing to complete a nearly $1-million infrastructure project after three years of construction.

The city will soon be entering the final phase of a three-phase project to replace water ways.

Phase II of the project will be completed in the next few weeks, and they are hoping to begin the last phase in a few months.

Bay Springs water and wastewater manager Wes Hendry said the three phases cost around $180,000, $380,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Hendry said the project was necessary because the lines had been down there for years.

“We’re upgrading lines from where old lines were put in. During the 60s and 70s, water lines were small,” Hendry said.

He said the city’s population has grown since the 2-inch pipes were put into the ground.

“Started out you had two houses on the line, and now you’ve got six or eight. So more people pulling on it, you need a bigger line,” Hendry said.

This caused low water pressure in different neighborhoods, but the biggest problem became clear when the fire department was called out to a house fire.

“They were having to truck water from 2 or 3 miles down the road because there were no fire hydrants out there. A two-inch line? You cannot have a fire hydrant on. You can put them on the line, but you need at least 6 inches,” Hendry said.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but the house was a complete loss. If they’d had the new pipes and more fire hydrants at the time, they might have been able to save it.

“So now, because of this project, we’ve put 17 fire hydrants all through that neighborhood up out there,” Hendry said. “So they’ve got fire protection and their water pressure was increased.”

Hendry said they are hoping to finish the project in the fall of 2022.

