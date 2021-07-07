Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The winning tickets will split the $665,000 jackpot.

“This is incredibly exciting to have two winners from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt.

The winning numbers were 16-17-26-30-33.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at the Dandy Dan’s at 4041 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg. The other ticket was purchased just 23 miles away at the Keith’s Superstore at 5213 U.S. Highway 11 in Ellisville.

The winning tickets must be presented at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters located at 1080 River Oaks Drive in Flowood to claim the prize.

