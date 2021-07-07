Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TREDRICK D WASHINGTON19835845 RIDGEWOOD RD APT G02 JACKSON, MSTRESPASSING
PAMELA TEMPLE1980HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ALEXIA L HAMPTON20026107 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
WARREN S PUGH19761976 MCMILLAN RD FOREST, MSDUI OTHER
DELVIN A ARTIS198414759 US HWY 11 YORK, ALDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:37 AM on July 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with...
Two charged in Highland Park shooting
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
New councilmembers meet for the first time after taking office.
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2021
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with...
Two charged in Highland Park shooting
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 6, 2021