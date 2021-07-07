City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TREDRICK D WASHINGTON
|1983
|5845 RIDGEWOOD RD APT G02 JACKSON, MS
|TRESPASSING
|PAMELA TEMPLE
|1980
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ALEXIA L HAMPTON
|2002
|6107 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
|WARREN S PUGH
|1976
|1976 MCMILLAN RD FOREST, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DELVIN A ARTIS
|1984
|14759 US HWY 11 YORK, AL
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:37 AM on July 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.