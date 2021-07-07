Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 992K vaccinated

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 23 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2,047,000 doses have been administered in the state, with at least 992,851 people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest county-by-county vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

