Decatur votes to allow the sale of alcohol

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Decatur has spoken and it looks like alcohol will eventually be sold within the city limits. A special election Tuesday asked voters to decide whether beer, wine and liquor may be sold there.

The unofficial results were 191 to 105 on a referendum to allow the sale of beer and light wine. The vote on a second referendum to allow the sale of alcoholic liquor was 185 to 112 in favor.

The votes won’t be official until they’re certified.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.