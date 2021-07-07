Advertisement

Decatur votes to allow the sale of alcohol

Decatur voters have a special election Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow alcohol sales...
Decatur voters have a special election Tuesday to decide whether or not to allow alcohol sales in the city limits.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Decatur has spoken and it looks like alcohol will eventually be sold within the city limits. A special election Tuesday asked voters to decide whether beer, wine and liquor may be sold there.

The unofficial results were 191 to 105 on a referendum to allow the sale of beer and light wine. The vote on a second referendum to allow the sale of alcoholic liquor was 185 to 112 in favor.

The votes won’t be official until they’re certified.

