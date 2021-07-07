Advertisement

ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a colleague caused controversy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter during the NBA finals.

The move by the sports network comes after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about her colleague Maria Taylor.

In the recording from last year, Nichols can be heard complaining that Taylor was chosen to cover the NBA Finals, saying it was in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Nichols released a statement apologizing, but Taylor hasn’t commented.

Another reporter has been chosen to cover the 2021 NBA Finals, which started Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with...
Two charged in Highland Park shooting
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian
New councilmembers meet for the first time after taking office.
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests

Latest News

FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Futurecast - Wed July 7 at 3 p.m.
Rain & storms likely Wednesday
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida major damage