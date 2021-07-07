Advertisement

Hosemann reacts to Senate resignations

The lieutenant governor praised former senators Sampson Jackson and Tammy Witherspoon, who recently resigned. (Source: WLBT)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann reacted this week to the recent resignations of state Senators Sampson Jackson and Tammy Witherspoon.

“After nearly three decades of service, Senator Jackson has a wealth of experience and knowledge about the legislative process and policy which served his district very well.  Senator Witherspoon was equally as dedicated to finding solutions and opportunities for her constituents,’ said Hosemann. “Both Senators had a collegial and congenial nature in the chamber, and oftentimes worked across the aisle on issues aimed at making Mississippi a great place to live and work.  We are grateful for their service to our State, and we wish them both well in their respective new roles.”

Jackson told Newscenter 11 July 1 he stepped down June 30 with 2.5 years left in his term. Jackson had represented District 32, including Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties, for 29 years. The 68-year-old Democrat said it was the right time for him to retire. Jackson was the chair of the Senate Forestry Committee.

Elected in 2016, Witherspoon, a Democrat from Magnolia, was the chair of the Senate Enrolled Bills Committee and vice-chair of the Housing Committee.  She represented District 38, which includes Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties. She resigned her seat to begin her term as mayor of Magnolia.

It’s expected the governor will schedule special elections soon to fill the remainder of the terms.

