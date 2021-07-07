Advertisement

MDOT coordinating rides to get COVID-19 vaccines

MDOT’s toll-free line, 1-866-813-3616, offers information and referrals for transportation to...
MDOT’s toll-free line, 1-866-813-3616, offers information and referrals for transportation to vaccination sites by connecting callers to a designated regional call center.(Mississippi Dept. of Transportation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues its support for a statewide initiative that helps local residents schedule free rides to local COVID-19 vaccination sites. While not limited to a particular group, the emphasis is placed on linking people facing transportation challenges, such as the disabled or low-income, veterans and the elderly, with available transportation providers.

MDOT’s toll-free line, 1-866-813-3616, offers information and referrals for transportation to vaccination sites by connecting callers to a designated regional call center.

This initiative is being coordinated through six networks of regional community transportation providers across the state.
“My wife and I have taken both of our vaccine shots without any complications. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “While the vaccine is not 100 percent full proof against the virus, it will likely keep those that get it from having to go to the hospital, or funeral home.”

When contacting the toll-free number, the caller will be able to select their scheduled vaccination site from a menu of six options; Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area and Southwest Area. Once the region is selected, the caller will be connected to the designated call center for the ride to be scheduled within 24-48 hours. For evening and weekend calls, every effort will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day.

“If not having transportation is stopping you from being vaccinated, the solution is at your fingertips,” said Simmons. “Please utilize these resources that will help keep you, your family and fellow Mississippians safe.”

The menu will also include an information option for questions and referrals through MDOT’s Public Transit Division. To reach the Public Transit Division contact them directly at 601-359-7800.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with...
Two charged in Highland Park shooting
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests
New councilmembers meet for the first time after taking office.
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian

Latest News

Boil water notice lifted for north Meridian
Boil Water Notice lifted for north Meridian
Dobbs: Delta variant to blame for largest surge in COVID-19 admissions in more than a month
Dobbs: Delta variant to blame for largest surge in COVID-19 admissions in more than a month
Governor Kay Ivey encourages people to get vaccinated.
Reaction: Alabama state of emergency ends
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian