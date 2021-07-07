MDOT coordinating rides to get COVID-19 vaccines

“My wife and I have taken both of our vaccine shots without any complications. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “While the vaccine is not 100 percent full proof against the virus, it will likely keep those that get it from having to go to the hospital, or funeral home.”



When contacting the toll-free number, the caller will be able to select their scheduled vaccination site from a menu of six options; Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area and Southwest Area. Once the region is selected, the caller will be connected to the designated call center for the ride to be scheduled within 24-48 hours. For evening and weekend calls, every effort will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day.



“If not having transportation is stopping you from being vaccinated, the solution is at your fingertips,” said Simmons. “Please utilize these resources that will help keep you, your family and fellow Mississippians safe.”



The menu will also include an information option for questions and referrals through MDOT’s Public Transit Division. To reach the Public Transit Division contact them directly at 601-359-7800.