More rain will fall on Thursday, some rain can be heavy

Scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely again on Thursday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll get one more rainy day before rain begins diminishing, setting us up for a decent start to the upcoming weekend.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. There’s still a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but the day will be mostly dry and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Rain will increase on Sunday, so if you have outdoor plans, Saturday is your day.

Showers will diminish this evening, and rain will take a break overnight. Still a stray shower is possible beneath otherwise cloudy skies. The low temperature by morning will be near 69 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain and occasional thunder. Rain can fall heavily at times. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees in breaks from the rain. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch, but between a half inch and inch of rain can fall from heavier storms in localized areas.

