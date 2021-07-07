MPSD annual retreat explores self-leadership

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leaders in the Meridian Public School District kicked off their annual leadership retreat at the Mississippi’s Children’s Museum-Meridian, Wednesday.

This is the district’s third year implementing “Leader in Me” – an initiative centered around social and emotional learning where leaders actively engage in leadership culture. Wes Bender with Franklin Covey Education says the program goes far beyond academics into other areas of their lives.

“The leaders here today are taking the content centered around leadership, culture and execution and really implementing in their own rhythm and culture of their own lives first,” Bender said. “So, when it comes out in the schools, they are really modeling it for the students, rather than telling them what to do. The students are actively seeing it in the lives of the adults in the building.”

Dana Bell, principal of Crestwood Elementary says she is very excited to continue the leadership journey.

“We are so excited to grow leaders. This workshop today is just solidifying what we are already doing,” Bell said. “It is just showing us how important it is to have leader in me in our children to teach them how to resolve their conflicts and grow as leaders.”

Bender says Meridian is doing an exceptional job with the self-leadership program.

“In the retention that they’ve had and the education space today,” Bender said. “A lot of things they’ve done through this pandemic and moving out of it, it’s been so much fun to work with this district and to see the light that they are going to be to other schools throughout Mississippi.”

The retreat was virtual last year due to COVID-19.

