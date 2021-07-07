A graveside service for Mr. Leigh P. Warner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Bro. Scott Harrell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Leigh P. Warner, 57, of Meridian passed away Monday, July 5, 2021.

Leigh was born March 4, 1964 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Meridian High School. Leigh loved music and worked as a disc jockey for a local radio station for many years. An outgoing individual, Leigh never met a stranger and enjoyed putting music playlists together for his friends. Leigh enjoyed travelling, especially to New Orleans and Nashville. In recent years, he worked in maintenance for an apartment complex. Leigh was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Leigh is survived by his mother, Linda Vitela (Tommy); his sister, Candace McRae (Mark); and three cousins, Terry Stevens (Linda), Dale Stevens (Theresa), and Scott Gregory.

Leigh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy and Elfrieda Warner; and an aunt, Virginia Weirsema.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

