New MHS principal shares vision for school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Angela McQuarley is returning to her alma mater as Meridian High School’s new principal for the upcoming school year.

“Who would’ve thought that I would be the principal of my alma mater,” McQuarley said.

McQuarley graduated from Meridian High School in 1986.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have imagined that I would be the principal of a high school where I graduated from,” McQuarley said.

She says she plans to take the high school to the next level.

She has worked for the Meridian Public Schools for her entire career. She recently served as principal at Magnolia Middle School for the past ten years. She is currently the State Superintendent’s Principal Advisory Council and was named 2018-2019 Administrator of the year for MPSD.

She believes her experience has prepared her to build life-long learners.

“We will be focusing on the academics and making sure all stakeholders are involved in the direction we want our students to go in as it relates to academics. And as it relates to building life-long learners,” McQuarley said.

She looks forward to partnering with the community and parents to make sure students are getting a well-rounded education.

“When you take pride in what you do and you build that culture of success within your building, we can strive to great heights,” McQuarley said. “So, I am looking forward to that. I am looking forward to looking at the data and letting the data speak for us at our school. We’re expecting great things to occur at the high school this year.”

McQuarley is replacing former principal, Dr. Joe Griffin, who resigned from the position in June.

