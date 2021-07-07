Advertisement

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York City’s Times Square is known for its buzz.

But not the kind people heard Tuesday.

An NYPD officer who also is a bee specialist responded to a call of thousands of bees swarming around a hot dog stand.

Officer Darren Mays is specially trained in beekeeping for calls like this.

A video on Twitter shows him working to trap the swarm. Mays was able to catch roughly 25,000 of the honeybees.

Mays has a hive north of the city in the Hudson Valley. He also keeps one on the roof of his precinct in Queens.

The NYPD says this swarm was moved to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies after being shot in Newton.
Newton teen charged with manslaughter
The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday it has two suspects in custody, charged with...
Two charged in Highland Park shooting
The city of Meridian issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for areas between 25th Avenue and...
Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian
New councilmembers meet for the first time after taking office.
City Council puts off new appointments until next week
Aareon Taylor and Aurianna Gaddis were arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.
Crimestoppers tip leads to arrests

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
Boil water notice lifted for north Meridian
Boil Water Notice lifted for north Meridian
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary