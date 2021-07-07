One-year away from World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tickets for the World Games in Birmingham go on sale this week. The games begin July 7, 2022.

The largest sporting event since the 96 Olympics will be here before we know it. There’s a lot of planning taking place right now behind the scenes to make sure it goes off without a hitch.

“It (Birmingham) will be the heartbeat of the world’s biggest sports party for 10 days on global television. It’s a big moment for our community,” World Games CEO Nick Sellers said.

Sellers says all the logistics surrounding the World Games are ramping up with coordination among local, state and federal partners. Transportation is also key to get people to and from the games.

“Making sure that our fans have the safest and easiest experience to get from the airport to the venues, parking and from the venues to their hotels and back and all of our fans who are in the community as well,” Sellers said.

ALDOT says City Walk underneath the newly constructed bridges in downtown should be complete before the games. Sellers says that in addition to the newly built downtown stadium among other improvements around the metro should be another show case for the city.

Sellers believes it will be a coming-of-age moment.

“To the extent people think about Birmingham, outside of the southeast U.S., they probably think about us in black and white..not just race, I’m talking about TV. This is a chance to really show this new, beautiful Birmingham with all of these new venues,” Sellers said.

With this international event coming to town, you can bet security will be tight. Sellers tells WBRC, he’s working with the federal government to get a higher security rating here to make sure the metro will have the best security possible.

Sellers describes that as “Super Bowl” level security. The World Games will have a unified command.

Sellers says it’s going to take a lot of support to make sure the metro is as safe as possible. Not only will thousands of athletes be in town, but Sellers expects dignitaries from over 100 countries, U-S. ambassadors and their counter parts and maybe even some from the Biden administration.

“This is going to take a lot of inter-governmental support and resources…I think our cooperation with the Secret Service with the Department of Homeland Security, with the county and many municipalities really around the state that are willing to step up and help in this moment,” Sellers said.

The Birmingham Police Department’s real-time crime center should be fully operational soon to lend an extra set of eyes and ears to keep things safe during the World Games.

You can find out more about the World Games here including tickets: https://twg2022.com/

