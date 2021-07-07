Rain & storms likely Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are seeing a few showers early this morning, but rain and storms will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday. We are off to a warm and muggy start, but temperatures overall will be a bit cooler than average this afternoon thanks to cloud cover and rain chances. Highs today will only be in mid-80s. Showers and storms will begin to taper off once the sun sets, but a few showers will still be possible overnight.

We’ll periods of rain and storms once again on Thursday. Storms will become more scattered in nature just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and then climb into the upper-80s by Friday. Highs in the 90s will return by Saturday and Sunday, and this is also when heat index values look to return to the lower-100s. Scattered shower and storm chances will also continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

