Stuff the Bus campaign begins next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi will be hosting the annual Stuff the Bus campaign this month. On July 15, you can bring school supply donations to the Meridian Raising Cane’s or Uptown Meridian.

“[You can donate] everything from pencils to paper to uniforms to monetary donations so we could go out and purchase things, hand sanitizer, anything that you think that a kid would need for school, we’re more than able to take,” said Derron Radcliff, the executive director of the United Way of East Mississippi. “And we’ll distribute those to all the schools within our area.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.

“There are a lot of kids in need, a lot of teachers go out of their pockets to buy school supplies, and a lot of families just don’t have them,” Radcliff said. “So by donating and giving to Stuff the Bus, we’re able to help those families as well as those teachers in need within our community.”

The United Way has been working with the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits to make sure there is enough volunteers for the whole campaign.

“They’re securing the volunteers from social service groups, to senior volunteers, to teenagers, so we have an abundance of volunteers working with that,” Radcliff said.

The Stuff the Bus campaign has given away over $300,000 worth of school supplies over the last few years.

“[It’s a] great collaboration between the community and the schools, it’s a great partnership, it’s able to provide students with supplies and resources that could assist them for the upcoming school year,” said Dr. Angela McQuarley, the principal of Meridian High School.

The Stuff the Bus campaign will also make a stop in Neshoba County on July 20, and then in Kemper County on July 21.

