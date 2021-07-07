Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall in Taylor County, Florida as of 10 a.m. CDT. Winds are currently sustained at 65 mph.

Elsa will continue to bring a heavy rain and wind threat to northern Florida and Georgia throughout the day on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions gradually spreading into the Carolinas through tonight.

