Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Elsa is making landfall in Taylor County, Florida as of 10 a.m. CDT. Winds are currently sustained at 65 mph.

Elsa will continue to bring a heavy rain and wind threat to northern Florida and Georgia throughout the day on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions gradually spreading into the Carolinas through tonight.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.