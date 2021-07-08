ALEA investigates 10 fatalities over 2021 Fourth of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ten people died on Alabama’s roadways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend according to the The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The holiday weekend officially began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday July, 2 and ended at midnight, Monday July 5. During that time, 10 fatal crashes were investigated in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties.

According to ALEA, 5 of the 10 people killed were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

State troopers work to keep motorists safe on both the roads and the water ways and for the second major holiday weekend in a row, there were zero fatal boating or non-boating incidents.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As more Alabama citizens continue to travel to and from their summertime destinations, we will continue to develop and implement effective strategies...in order to reduce crashes and save lives.”

